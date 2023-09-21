General Hospital's Eden McCoy Has Grown Up Before Our Eyes

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is the perfect mix of her two parents, Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) on "General Hospital." She's pragmatic like her father, but she's also a risk-taker like her mother. Eden McCoy's co-star Laura Wright told Soap Opera Digest in May 2023 that she knew right away that the young actor would fit right in with the rest of the cast after meeting her in 2015. She recalled, "I do remember her on that first day, but it wasn't until the storyline where Josslyn had friends at the house and was drinking and got caught with a beer bottle in the couch or something where I was like, 'Okay! Now we have an actor!'"

McCoy might have only been 12 at the time, but she jumped right into her work. As a fresh-faced pre-teen, McCoy didn't hide her excitement about being cast on the show. "I still can't believe it but please watch me as Josslyn Jacks in my first episode of General Hospital on ABC Wednesday," she said on her Facebook page, adding, "I am very grateful to be a part of this amazing cast and show — much more to come — I love my GH family already."

However, the Josslyn that everyone first saw when she made her debut on "General Hospital" is certainly not the same Josslyn that fans see today.