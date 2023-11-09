Prince Harry And Orlando Bloom Built A Friendship On Their Disdain For The Paparazzi

The paparazzi have been a thorn in Prince Harry's side for a long time. He even had to give Meghan Markle a stern warning about the paparazzi when she smiled in their pictures. Harry's disdain for the paparazzi bonded him with another target for photograph hounds. In 2021, Harry spoke on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast about how he and his neighbor Orlando Bloom both deal with unwanted media attention, even around their own homes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed with Tyler Perry in LA when they first moved to America, and the paparazzi were insatiable. He explained on the podcast that children of public figures are forced into the spotlight and that constant attention wears people down, making them not want to leave their houses at all. Harry admitted the paparazzi situation was better in Montecito, California than it was in LA. "But just, what, two days ago," Harry said on the podcast, "Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi. He sent me a photograph, which his security got of this long-haired guy ... with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck."

Harry explained that the photographer had a woman accomplice as his getaway driver and Bloom revealed he took pictures of him and Katy Perry with their child. "How is that normal?" Harry lamented. "How is that acceptable?"