What Life Is Like For Priscilla Presley Today

The following article includes descriptions of an underage relationship and references to suicide.

When Priscilla Presley was just 14 years old, her life changed forever. At the time, she and her family had just moved to Germany for her father's job in the military, and Priscilla was still getting used to living in a new environment. Then, one day, she crossed paths with a handsome fellow with charisma. As Priscilla would later recall in a piece for People, "One warm summer afternoon I was sitting with my brother Don at the Eagles Club, a place where American service families went for dinner and entertainment, when I noticed a handsome man in his 20s staring at me."

That man was, of course, Elvis Presley. Following that initial encounter, it didn't take long for Priscilla and the singer to become involved. Naturally, though, their liaison was controversial — while Elvis was 24, Priscilla was little more than a schoolgirl. Even for the standards of the time — the late 1950s — Elvis' interest in such a young girl was considered unusual. At one point, Priscilla divulged that her father confronted the star, asking him, "Just what is the intent here? Let's face it: You're Elvis Presley. You have women throwing themselves at you. Why my daughter?"

These days, however, more than 40 years have passed since Elvis' death, and Priscilla is hardly a schoolgirl. As a cultural icon and a grandmother, Priscilla continues to live lavishly. That being said, she also has struggled with her family's complicated legacy.