How John Stamos' Candid Memoir Evolved As He Wrote It

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and addiction

John Stamos is best known for starring in 1980s and 1990s shows like "You Again?" and "Full House," and now, his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," has also earned him a New York Times best-selling author title. The candid book is filled with bombshell revelations from Stamos' childhood and career, but the actor didn't originally intend for it to be the confessional it turned out to be.

While writing "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos' vision for the memoir evolved, resulting in one of the most honest celebrity-authored books out there. However, it only happened because the star uncovered a deeply disturbing memory from his younger days — he was sexually abused by his babysitter.

"I remembered [the abuse] slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?" Stamos stated in an interview with People. He added, "It was always in the back [of my mind], and I do so much advocacy for the [abuse survivors]," referencing his decade-long ambassadorship for Childhelp, a nonprofit organization. The realization of what had happened led Stamos to be more open about who he was and the experiences he'd been through.