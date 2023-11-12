The Troubling Reason Michael Muhney Got Fired From The Young And The Restless

Michael Muhney won over many soap opera fans by portraying the irredeemable Adam Newman on "The Young and the Restless." His five-year tenure, from 2009 to 2014, saw him deliver some of Adam's most infamous moments, including faking his demise, kidnapping Sharon Collins' (Sharon Case) baby, and causing Delia Abbott's heartbreaking death. Many viewers would agree that Muhney was the most dangerous portrayal of the character, even worse than Mark Grossman, who stepped into the role in 2019.

However, like many characters on "Y&R," Muhney was recast, but for troubling reasons. The actor was let go in December 2013 amidst allegations of sexual harassment from co-star Hunter King, who played Summer Newman. According to TMZ, King reportedly told the producers that Muhney had groped her breasts twice on set without her consent. This damning accusation was believed to be the last straw for the actor, who had also been reported to have trouble with another co-star, soap veteran Eric Braeden.