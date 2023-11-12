The Proposed Friends Storyline That Matthew Perry Knew Wouldn't Fly With Fans

While the late Matthew Perry took on many notable roles throughout his acting career, nothing was quite as iconic as his portrayal of Chandler Bing on "Friends." The actor made an undeniable impact on small screens across the country as the awkward but lovable Chandler, but he also had some notable influence behind the scenes.

Besides petitioning to get the final lines of the "Friends" finale, Perry also had a hand in diverting the show's writers from a Monica (played by Courteney Cox) and Chandler infidelity storyline. Lisa Cash, who appeared in Season 5 Episode 23 of the show, was originally cast as a Las Vegas hotel worker who Chandler would cheat on Monica with.

"We had rehearsed it and everything," Cash shared with TMZ. "Then the day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Chandler went to the writers and said the audience will never forgive him for cheating on Monica, which he was probably right."