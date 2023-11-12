Why Josh Allen Wasn't Happy About Making Headlines Over His Hailee Steinfeld Romance

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were first linked in May 2023, when the duo was spotted together in New York City. Their rumored romance came after Allen's split from his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams, who he began dating in 2017. Meanwhile, Steinfeld has kept her romantic life low-key, though she was previously rumored to be with British singer Niall Horan.

Since Steinfeld and Allen were first pictured together, the couple's budding relationship has made several headlines. However, the publicity hasn't been entirely appreciated, as Allen has expressed feeling a violation of his privacy after he and Steinfeld were photographed making out while on vacation. "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," the sports star said in an interview on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.

Steinfeld is a singer and actress known for starring in the TV show "Dickinson" and appearing in movies such as "True Grit," "The Edge of Seventeen," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Allen is a football player, serving as the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills since 2018.