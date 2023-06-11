What We Know About Hailee Steinfeld's Rumored Romance With Josh Allen

Actor and musician Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen were spotted out and about together in May 2023, sparking rumors that the duo were romantically linked. Previously, Allen dated Pilates instructor Brittany Williams. Allen and Williams knew each other as children and started dating in 2017. Although they have not made an official statement about a breakup, Williams unfollowed Allen on Instagram and deleted their photos together in April 2023. Allen has unfollowed Williams as well.

The cake Williams received for her birthday that month also included the hashtag #MHWN, which translates to "My husband would never," and the caption in her post shouted out her girlfriends and made no mention of Allen.

Following the speculation that Allen and Williams had ended their relationship of five years, Allen and Steinfeld were seen together in New York City. In the first sighting of the two of them, Allen put an arm on Steinfeld's back, implying that they are more than friends.