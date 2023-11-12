The Immune Disorder That Made HGTV's Heather Rae El Moussa Dread Filming

When former "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa first began experiencing such intense physical and mental fatigue that she couldn't get out of bed, she and her husband, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa, blamed her postpartum "mom brain." However, once her exhaustion started affecting her ability to produce milk for her newborn son, Tristan, El Moussa knew she had to see a doctor.

El Moussa opened up about the harrowing experience to Today, describing how she "was exhausted all the time and no amount of sleep could make it better. Filming was absolutely brutal." And as the bloodwork results from her doctor's appointment revealed, El Moussa wasn't experiencing run-of-the-mill brain fog. She was suffering from Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune thyroid disorder that affects only 1-2% of the U.S. population.

"When [the doctor] told me what I had, I was in total shock," El Moussa recalled. Although the HGTV personality said her condition has improved since starting synthetic hormone therapy, her diagnosis was one item on a long list of challenges she faced as a brand-new mom.