All Of Priscilla Presley's Iconic Hairstyles

Priscilla Presley, formerly Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, is best known as the former wife of Elvis Presley, but she's also phenomenal in her own right. Over the decades, she's worn many hats — businesswoman, actress, model, activist, and producer to name a few. And that's not all — she's also considered one of American pop culture's preeminent style icons, with notable looks ranging in style from '60s mod to '80s glam to 2000s punk rock chic.

Presley's fans can rejoice: The legend is currently experiencing a major resurgence in the cultural zeitgeist. She's been in vogue amongst the younger generation since Lana Del Rey looked to her for style inspo during the early 2010s, but now she's an even bigger topic of discussion due to two films that have thrust her into the spotlight once more. In the spectacular 2022 biopic "Elvis," directed by Baz Luhrmann, Olivia DeJonge brought her to life onscreen. Shortly after, Cailee Spaeny played her in Sophia Coppola's 2023 film "Priscilla," based on Presley's own memoir "Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N' Roll." In both movies, many of Presley's fabulous looks are meticulously recreated — especially her remarkable hairstyles, from a towering bouffant to a '70s middle part. Although the biopics conclude well before the modern day, Presley has continued to stun the world with her audacious hair cuts and colors. Here, we review her ever-unfolding legacy by taking a look at some of her most memorable 'dos.