Body Language Expert Tells Us Ivanka Trump Couldn't Hide Her Tension Ahead Of Trial Testimony

Ivanka Trump has been distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House. However, she's very much back in the thick of Donald Trump's ongoing legal issues; he's been indicted four times and is facing multiple criminal counts.

One of the first cases to go to trial is the $250 million fraud case against the Trump organization in New York, and Ivanka was called to testify in the case. The judge already determined that fraud took place when it came to Trump and his company overvaluing certain company assets to get better bank and insurance rates, and what's at stake in the trial is how much they should be penalized.

Ivanka managed to walk away scot-free from the New York lawsuit against her family when it came to being a defendant — Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump are all co-defendants — but she couldn't get out of testifying. Her appearance in court on November 8, 2023, came after the judge had already heard testimony from her brothers and her dad.

Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," told us what he noticed as Ivanka arrived in New York to testify. "As always, Ivanka was on point with her hair, makeup and attire," Ponce III said. "She looked sharp and professional. Yet, unlike other press appearances, this 'event' was different. She and her family were under deep scrutiny, and she did not seem comfortable."