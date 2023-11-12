Princess Diana Once Saved Barbra Streisand From An Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Diana, Princess of Wales, might have been fondly nicknamed the People's Princess, but Barbra Streisand's new memoir "My Name Is Barbra" offers a closer look into just how much of a girl's girl the late Lady Di truly was. Streisand's memoir described attending the London premiere of her 1992 film "The Prince of Tides" alongside the Princess.

When the audience began to clap for the film's star, Princess Diana encouraged Streisand to stand up to acknowledge the applause. However, Streisand hesitated, due to royal protocol requiring everyone to stay seated until the Princess rose. Streisand wrote that Diana gave her "a little push" to break the protocol, offering much-needed wardrobe assistance along the way.

"The zipper on my skirt had come down a bit as I was sitting, and she noticed and quickly started to zip it up for me as I got to my feet," the legendary singer wrote in her memoir (via People).