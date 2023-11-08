Fashion Expert Tells Us Why Ivanka Trump's Court Look Completely Missed The Mark

Hype Creative's Sam Gibson told us that while Ivanka Trump's black-and-white ensemble was in line with her usual fashion sense, they wanted to see the former White House advisor in something that read a bit more humble. "I want to see Ivanka in glasses and something rumpled. Something that either winks at the camera or looks like it came from the back of Tiffany [Trump]'s closet."

The fashion expert explained the seemingly obvious choice of wearing white while testifying on the stand. Gibson called the move "typical Ivanka — presenting herself as innocent in the crimes of her father, a position she's constantly striving for, against all odds." Indeed, using a stark white tee seems to subtly nod to the distance Ivanka has put between her and her dad following the end of Donald Trump's presidential term.

Finally, Gibson criticized Ivanka's need for an oversized tote bag at a brief court appearance. "While I love one for myself and the average working girl, this is Ivanka Trump going to testify for her father. In the words of Tom Wambsgans [from HBO's "Succession"], 'What's even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail?'"

As of this writing, it's unclear what influence Ivanka's testimony will have on the trial. Still, her stereotypically "Ivanka" look indicates she has no intention of diminishing the appearance she's created independent of her infamous family.