Teri Hatcher & James Denton's Hallmark Film A Kiss Before Christmas Was A Long Time Coming

On the Hallmark channel, James Denton is most known for playing Dr. Sam Radford in the fan-favorite series "The Good Witch." However, the feel-good star has since made his foray into Hallmark holiday movies, starring in the 2021 flick "A Kiss Before Christmas" alongside his former "Desperate Housewives" castmate Teri Hatcher. While this Christmas movie debuted with relatively positive reviews, garnering a 7.1 rating on IMDb, it was a long time before it reached our TV screens.

"We've been trying to figure this one out for three of four years," Denton revealed about "A Kiss Before Christmas" in an interview with WGN News, providing insight into the uncertain road leading to the long-awaited Christmas flick. The Hallmark star first mentioned "A Kiss Before Christmas" in October 2020 while on the "Hallmark Channels' Bubbly Sesh" podcast. At the time, he teased that the made-for-TV movie was a mixture of "It's A Wonderful Life" and "Heaven Can Wait."

Surprisingly, the flick didn't appear in the channel's lineup of holiday movies in the following months, disappointing fans and outlets alike. It's unclear if "A Kiss Before Christmas" was originally intended for the 2020 holiday season, but it wasn't until the following year that the movie was filmed and debuted. Either way, the Hatcher-Denton reunion was definitely worth the wait.