The Stunning Transformation Of Eric Christian Olsen

After 14 successful seasons, the series finale of CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" aired on May 21, 2023, and fans were compelled to bid farewell to their beloved, crime-fighting team of special agents. Though the series enjoyed consistent viewership over the course of its impressively long run, CBS decided to cancel the show. The viewers were not the only ones who were sorry to learn that the "NCIS" spin-off had been discontinued by the network. Members of the cast were also sad to see the series draw to a close, including Eric Christian Olsen, who played Marty Deeks, an NCIS-LAPD liaison officer turned bona fide NCIS special agent.

Olsen brought his own lighthearted wit and easy charm to the character, which endeared him to fans from his first guest appearance. The easy-going, shaggy-haired surfer guy with a tough side took viewers on a roller coaster of emotions as his character developed, relationships took shape, and the story unfolded throughout the series. The actor behind the zinging one-liners and dashing smirks is no less impressive.

Olsen's impact on the world of television and film is not limited to the comedy, spunk, and intensity he brought to his portrayal of Marty Deeks over the past decade and a half; he has also displayed his prowess in the realms of screenwriting and production across multiple projects. Beyond the strides he has taken in his professional life, Olsen has also impressed fans, friends, and family with his physical transformation as well.