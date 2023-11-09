The 2023 CMA Awards Couldn't Resist Talking About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

What do a singer and a pro football player have in common? So much more than you think. And no, we're not talking about Taylor and Travis — but yes, we are talking about Taylor and Travis.

The Country Music Awards were held on Wednesday night, and after Jelly Roll and Wynonna Judd brought down the house, the show's hosts welcomed the crowd at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This year's hosting duties went to singer Luke Bryan and former pro football player Peyton Manning. It was the second time the duo had emceed the show, and their jokes were on trend.

"We are back," Manning declared. "And you know what that means." Bryan jumped in with the punchline, putting on an exaggerated disappointed face. "Yep, Travis and Taylor weren't available." The former Broncos quarterback chimed in over the audience's laughter, "Yep. Exactly." The CMA hosts were, of course, referring to singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But the fun didn't stop there.