The Heartwarming Connection Matthew Perry Had To His Funeral Song

On Friday, November 3, actor Matthew Perry was laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The "Friends" star died on October 8 at the age of 54. For his final goodbye, Perry was surrounded by friends and family during the burial and the private ceremony that preceded it.

While the small crowd grieved, a very significant song played during Perry's funeral service, "Don't Give Up" by Peter Gabriel. The song was originally released on October 27, 1986, as a single from Gabriel's fifth album, titled "So." While it wasn't a number-one hit, the tune did have its moment of popularity, staying on the charts for weeks in both the United Kingdom and the USA.

A duet, the song featured both Gabriel and the haunting vocals of Kate Bush, who sang the chorus: "Don't give up/because you have friends / Don't give up/you're not beaten yet / Don't give up/I know you can make it good." It was a song that resonated with Perry.