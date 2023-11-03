Matthew Perry's Closest Friends Make His Biggest Wish A Reality

Before Matthew Perry died, he was working on a project close to his heart. A year earlier, in October 2022, the late actor released his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." In the book, the "Friends" star was candid about his struggles with addiction. "Whenever I bumped into something that I didn't really want to share, I would think of the people that I would be helping, and it would keep me going," Perry explained to The New York Times. The idea of supporting people who were going through similar experiences had become Perry's mission. Perry dedicated his book to these individuals, and he wanted his book to be classified as self-help, so that this message could more easily reach them.

According to Perry's friends, the late actor had been in the process of developing a foundation to assist people dealing with addiction. After Perry's unexpected death, his friends honored him by creating the "Matthew Perry Foundation." The foundation's website features a quote that encapsulates Perry's vision for his legacy. Rather than being remembered for his iconic role as Chandler Bing, Perry hoped to be known for his service to others. "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down," Perry said. The brand-new charitable organization is now seeking donations to help fulfill his dream.

