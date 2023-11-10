King Charles' Balmoral Estate Has A Hidden Memorial

Upon Queen Elizabeth II's passing, her son, King Charles III, inherited Balmoral estate, the expansive Scottish property adored by the late monarch. The retreat is best known for its grand castle, built after the land entered into royal family ownership in 1852 when Prince Albert purchased it. However, the grounds harbor another impressive structure — a hidden memorial.

While it's obscured from the view of passersby, nestled in a plot of trees, the secret pyramid is anything but inconspicuous. The massive structure, standing 35 feet tall and measuring 41 feet on all sides of the base, resembles one of Egypt's iconic pyramids. However, the memorial isn't technically a pyramid. Rather, Prince Albert's Cairn is just one of 11 cairns dotting the property.

Built from granite, Queen Victoria didn't intend for it to be hidden. She selected its dimensions to purposely stand out against the Scottish Highlands, writing in her journal, "It could be seen all down the valley," (via the Royal Collection Trust). That's because the structure was an ode to her late husband, who gifted Victoria with the sprawling estate nearly 10 years before his death.