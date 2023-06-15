The Most Romantic Royal Proposals

The British royal family is a source of great interest to people across the world. Not only do we love to read about royal scandals, secrets, and other behind-the-scenes capers from inside the gilded cage, but we love the pomp and circumstance that comes with big royal events. There are all sorts of occasions that ooze grandeur, from state visits to christenings, but one stands out head and shoulders above the rest: a royal wedding. The public and the media alike go wild whenever a member of the firm gets hitched, not least because we know we're going to see it all unfold.

Every single detail from the dress to who is making the wedding cake gets discussed for months in the lead-up to the big day, but it all starts with a simple question. Proposals are difficult at the best of times, but how on Earth do you make it special when your hopeful bride-to-be is used to palaces and diamonds? On the flip side, how does a member of the royal family ask someone to give up everything they've ever known in order to join them in one of the world's most famous institutions? From romantic holidays in Italy to playing hide and seek, let's take a look at some of the most loving (and unexpected) engagement stories from the House of Windsor ... and one unusual tale that predates them all.