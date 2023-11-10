The Secret To Barbra Streisand's Successful Marriage To James Brolin

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's relationship started with a blind date when they were both in their mid-50s and divorced. They are still together decades after that fateful date and their wedding in 1998. As for what "the secret" is that gives their relationship longevity, Brolin told Entertainment Tonight in 2018 that he wasn't totally sure. The "Hotel" actor admitted he had been married twice before and that each of those previous marriages taught him things.

However, he shared some insights. Brolin said: "I do believe in counseling. If anybody ever has a problem in their marriage, bring in a referee, talk it over, and I swear to you, it will dispel by the end of the session, each time! Sometimes, in a tough marriage, it's tough to talk, but if you do, it works!"

Brolin also expressed how lovely it is coming home to Streisand, and that, "I'm always welcome when I get home. ... When I get there, there's always something kind of great waiting for me, some plan, and I try to reciprocate." Something else that could hint at why their relationship is long-lasting is that he's understanding if Streisand is busy and unable to drop everything for him.