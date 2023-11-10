Diana Nyad's Short-Lived Time On DWTS Was A Dream Come True For The Swimmer

The truth about winning "Dancing With the Stars" is that it takes some serious hard work. Anyone who joins a reality competition show runs the risk of being sent home earlier than they would like — after all, only one team can win. Diana Nyad is most well known for accomplishing a remarkable feat in 2013 when she swam from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage, the first swimmer to do so on that route. She was subsequently a contestant on "DWTS" Season 18, and it was a dream for the athlete to compete.

Nyad was disappointed when she was one of two contestants sent home in the second episode (the other was another athlete, hockey player Sean Avery). After being told she was eliminated, Nyad shared that performing on the show was something she had wanted to do for a long time. "It's spectacular, the spirit of it," Nyad said. "Everyone since Neanderthal days has danced. It's joy, it's freedom," (via YouTube).

The accomplished swimmer also complimented her professional dance partner, Henry Byalikov, and admitted she wished she could've stayed in the competition longer just so she could have continued dancing with him. Fortunately, Nyad and Byalikov got to perform their second (and final) dance of the show before exiting.