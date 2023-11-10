The Joke Jenna Bush Hager Once Made About Her Marriage That Went 'Too Far'

Co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb bring humor to "Today with Hoda & Jenna," but one joke made by Hager was taken back immediately, due to her wanting to make it clear that it was not serious in the slightest. It started with Bush Hager and her co-host Hoda Kotb talking about how attractive it is to see a man reading.

"I'm dehydrated when a man takes out a book," Bush Hager said in the October 2023 episode. Kotb then offered up a hypothetical of what would run through Bush Hager's mind if she saw a man reading in Central Park. Bush Hager brought up the added benefit of a man in glasses and said, "And if they're reading something I respect, oh. I mean that could be means for an affair — I'm just kidding! I would never do that. I would never."

Bush Hager added that she and her husband, Henry Hager, "are very happy" and that he's a bookworm himself. When Kotb questioned Bush Hager's sudden need to backtrack, the former first daughter said that with her affair joke, "I went too far."