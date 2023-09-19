Jenna Bush And Henry Hager Used To Cause Major Trouble For The Secret Service

In true "My Date with the President's Daughter" fashion, former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager used to cause major trouble for the Secret Service. In fact, one of their first dates involved a small car crash that had Henry mortified.

Jenna told her "Today with Hoda & Jenna" co-host, Hoda Kotb, about her worst first date on a 2021 episode of the show. Jenna and Henry were driving around Arlington, Virginia, and he ran out of gas before he could get to the gas station up an incline. Jenna explained, "He started to go up the hill and then booooop, crash" (via Today), hitting the Secret Service's vehicle. She added, "I was laughing but [Henry] was horrified."

Although Henry worked for Jenna's father, George W. Bush, there was no Secret Service interference that set the couple up — instead, a mutual friend invited Henry to watch a football game. Jenna was initially reluctant for him to attend, but she thought he was attractive when she saw him. In a segment from 2019, Kotb asked Jenna if Henry asked her out that night, and she replied, "We just smooched."