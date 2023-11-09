Psychologist Breaks Down For Us Ivanka Trump's Complex Role In Testifying Against Her Dad

While in the United States justice system, a person cannot be forced to testify against their spouse, that rule doesn't apply to other members of an accused person's family, like their children. In the case of Donald Trump's fraud trial in New York, his daughter Ivanka was called to the stand on Wednesday, November 8, and she was questioned for five hours about her father's business dealings, net worth, and history of receiving loans, according to The New York Times.

Ivanka maintained that, while she was informed of some aspects of her father's financial world, she never had enough access to his files and information to give any damning evidence against the former president. In response to a question about whether or not she ever saw evidence of the type of fraud of which her father is accused, Ivanka stated, "I would assume he would have personal financial statements," but then made clear, "Those weren't things that I was privy to."

Testifying against one's parent is a complex thing to be asked to do. The List spoke with psychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, founder of New York City's Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, about the particular pressures Ivanka is likely experiencing in the face of the precarious position she has been put in.