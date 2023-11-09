Hillary Clinton Makes Extreme Comparison When Discussing Donald Trump On The View

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, and as we know, she lost the election to Donald Trump. Clinton worked through her 2016 presidential loss, but Trump doesn't seem to have done the same with his loss to Biden. Four years later, after Trump lost to Joe Biden, Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the election results have resulted in federal and state criminal charges.

Trump is now running for president for a third time, and Trump's 2024 motivations for running are more sinister than you think. Some feel that he's hoping to avoid jail time in his four criminal cases by running for president. Whatever the reasons may be, Clinton has some dire predictions if Trump wins the presidency again.

The day after Election Day in November 2023, Clinton went on "The View," and when asked about what would happen to the country in light of a second Trump presidency, she said, "I think it would be the end of our country as we know it." As she talked about him and what worried her about his rhetoric and potential policies, she noted that "Hitler was duly elected."