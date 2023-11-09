Hillary Clinton Makes Extreme Comparison When Discussing Donald Trump On The View
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, and as we know, she lost the election to Donald Trump. Clinton worked through her 2016 presidential loss, but Trump doesn't seem to have done the same with his loss to Biden. Four years later, after Trump lost to Joe Biden, Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the election results have resulted in federal and state criminal charges.
Trump is now running for president for a third time, and Trump's 2024 motivations for running are more sinister than you think. Some feel that he's hoping to avoid jail time in his four criminal cases by running for president. Whatever the reasons may be, Clinton has some dire predictions if Trump wins the presidency again.
The day after Election Day in November 2023, Clinton went on "The View," and when asked about what would happen to the country in light of a second Trump presidency, she said, "I think it would be the end of our country as we know it." As she talked about him and what worried her about his rhetoric and potential policies, she noted that "Hitler was duly elected."
Hillary Clinton sees authoritarian tendencies in Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton used Adolf Hitler, the German dictator and leader of the Nazi Party in the 1930s and 1940s, as an example of what can happen when someone gets power in a "one and done" situation, saying on "The View" that she'd also seen it while she was secretary of state. "People would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press," she said.
Clinton fears that Donald Trump would act like that and would follow through with the various authoritarian-style threats that he's made since leaving office, like jailing political opponents and shuttering media organizations who disagree with him. Clinton pointed out that Trump isn't hiding what he plans to do, and she wants people to think of that when it comes to who they decide to vote for in 2024.
Trump and Hitler have been compared before. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen said on MSNBC that the way Trump expected absolute loyalty but didn't stay loyal to people if it didn't benefit him was akin to something out of "Mein Kampf," Hitler's autobiographical manifesto.