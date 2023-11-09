Jane Elliot's General Hospital Exit Paves The Way For Jacklyn Zeman Tribute

Earlier this year, the daytime television community suffered a tremendous loss following the heartbreaking death of "General Hospital" legend Jacklyn Zeman. Zeman passed away in May after what her family described as a brief battle with cancer. Zeman was a mainstay on "GH" since first arriving in Port Charles in 1977 as Bobbie Spencer, remaining in the role for the duration of the character.

Another long-term fixture at "GH" has been Tracy Quartermaine, primarily played by Jane Elliot since 1978. Since semi-retiring from the genre in 2017, the Emmy-winning actor has made sporadic appearances in the following years. Elliot recently returned for several months as part of an ongoing plot involving an attempted takeover of the beauty brand, Deception. However, in yesterday's episode, Tracy left town to handle the affairs of her deceased significant other, Bobbie's brother Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary). In 2022, it was revealed that the villainous Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) arranged to have Luke killed.

Nearly two years later, Tracy's finalizing the remainder of Luke's affairs, and Bobbie is going along for the ride. Bobbie was last seen on-screen earlier this year, prior to her real-life passing, so this likely marks the beginning of a storyline setting up the demise of her character. As of yet, there has been no official word on how the series plans on handling Bobbie's exit storyline, but things appear to be heading in the direction of killing her off.