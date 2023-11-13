Rumored Reasons Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Stay Together

When Prince William and Kate Middleton walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, their marriage was touted as a modern fairy tale. And, in many ways, it was. Tens of millions of people across the world tuned in to watch Catherine — the descendant of humble coal miners — say "I do" to the future king of England. Dressed to the nines in an Alexander McQueen gown, the bride was certainly elegant enough to look like a queen-to-be. By the time she became the Princess of Wales just over a decade later, Catherine was already viewed as an accepted senior member of the British royal family.

Naturally, though, William and Catherine's relationship has had its ups and downs since that romantic day back in 2011. According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the couple has been known to have really horrible fights. In an interview with Fox News, Quinn claimed, "But it's not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it's not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they're constantly surrounded by [palace aides]."

These sorts of reports have led some royal fans to wonder if William and Catherine's marriage is on the rocks. However, royal experts doubt that they will ever get a divorce. Apparently, the couple's commitment to the crown — and each other — is just too strong.