The Stunning Transformation Of Georgia May Jagger
There's been a great deal of hubbub about "nepo babies" in recent years. Georgia May Jagger stands out among the fleet as a shining example of glamour and grit. The daughter of not one but two legends — Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and exalted model and actress Jerry Hall — the blond beauty has been in the spotlight ever since she was born. After a wild childhood filled with late-night flights and world tours, she followed in her mother's footsteps by signing with a modeling agency — but walking the runway wasn't the only career in the cards for her.
Over the years, Jagger has pursued a variety of exciting ventures, from designing her own clothing lines to opening a hair salon to cooking up a series of skin care products. Along the way, Jagger has metamorphized from a rock 'n' roll rug rat into a bona fide business mogul and fashion icon. She has also featured in a number of memorable campaigns, including the Hudson Jeans collaboration that helped put her on the map and Rimmel commercials that had viewers around the world dying to "get the London look."
Georgia May Jagger was born in London
Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall welcomed Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger into their lives on January 12, 1992. She entered the world at the Portland Hospital for Women and Children, a maternity care center in the West End. London tourism blog Shady Old Lady describes the institute as "the hospital to the stars," given that several famous babies have been born there — Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (son of Prince Harry and Megan, Duchess of Sussex), Brooklyn Beckham (son of David and Victoria Beckham), and Lennon Gallagher (son of Liam Gallagher and Patsy Kensit) among them. Shortly after Georgia's birth, the blue-eyed baby girl was christened during a ceremony at St. Andrew's Church in Richmond, the London neighborhood that she would come to call home. Her parents were beaming as they cradled her, all dressed up in a gorgeous white gown.
At this point, Mick Jagger and Hall had already had two children together — Elizabeth and James, who are eight and seven years Georgia's senior, respectively. (Mick Jagger also had two children from previous relationships — Karis with Marsha Hunt and Jade with Bianca Jagger). They were thrilled to share their love with yet another daughter. Hall looked back fondly upon Georgia's birth in a joint interview with her, featured by Marie Claire in 2022. "Once I had children ... I thought it was the most wonderful experience of my life and wanted more. Motherhood makes me feel proud and see the interconnectedness of the world," she said.
Georgia May Jagger enjoyed an unconventional childhood
As one might expect, given Georgia May Jagger's rock star father and model mother, her childhood was less than traditional. When Jagger was 7, her parents separated — but her home life was already so chaotic that the change didn't feel too monumental. "Even when my parents were together, they both had to travel and work, and it wasn't like they had nine-to-five jobs. In that way, it wasn't a normal family life," she told Harper's Bazaar in a 2010 interview. "We'd go and stay for a few weeks with Dad on tour and bring a tutor with us."
Life on the road was a blast for young Jagger, her sister Lizzy, and friends Theodora and Alexandra — Keith Richards' daughters with Patti Hansen. The Rolling Stones' offspring would cook up plenty of antics to pass the time backstage and at hotels. "We'd get up to a bit of mischief. We'd order funny food and send it to people who were picky about what they ate on tour, like snails or brains," she revealed. Yet the kids could be helpful as well as rascally. "They used to give us jobs," she said. "Rallying people to wake up in the morning or for makeup was a popular job for the little girls."
Jagger was close with her half-siblings from her father's other relationships. What's more, her mother was close with their mothers. According to The Guardian, they all celebrated Christmases as a happy blended family.
Georgia May Jagger debuted as a model
Given her gene pool and her mother's legendary career, it makes sense that Georgia May Jagger would eventually dip her toes into the modeling world — but Jagger never viewed it as her end-all, be-all, according to a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "Being in the public eye is all I have ever known ... I think because of that, I have never looked to find fame at all. I went into modeling as a teenager not really expecting it to become a proper career for me, it was just something I was interested in doing when I was young," she explained.
Things panned out exceedingly well for Jagger. She was first signed to an agency in 2008 when she was just 16 years old. Her star rose rapidly due to her hardworking spirit and stunning looks. According to her 2010 profile in Harper's Bazaar, she soon found herself closing a Chanel runway show and being christened model of the year by the British Fashion Council — talk about a strong start.
Georgia May Jagger made a splash with her Hudson jeans campaign
In 2009, Georgia May Jagger wowed the world with her first major modeling gig — a campaign for California-based denim retailer Hudson Jeans. Her shoot with the brand, which featured tastefully topless photographs shot in black and white by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti, was particularly memorable. In one shot, she reclined on a velvet chaise; in another, she shared a sultry embrace with fellow model Josh Beech. Speaking to British Vogue for the occasion, Hudson Jeans creative director Ben Taverniti overflowed with kind words about the young Jagger. "Georgia May is a true embodiment of the spirit of the Hudson brand," he stated. "She doesn't try, she's just cool. She has that certain Je ne sais quoi."
In 2011, Jagger stepped into another role for Hudson — that of designer. According to Women's Wear Daily, her collaboration with the brand resulted in five pairs of jeans, all with a mid-rise waist and a skinny silhouette. Black, white, grey, and blue washes were available. "I loved the entire creative process, starting with brainstorming and first sketches to seeing the denim styles come to life at the end," she told the outlet. "I worked with Ben on materials, fit, wash, rise and inseam length and pocket and trim details. Then I visited the factories, from sewing facilities to wash houses, so that I could understand how the jeans would be made ... To see it all come together is an unbelievable feeling."
Georgia May Jagger served as the face of Rimmel
The Hudson campaign wasn't Georgia May Jagger's only major booking. Also in 2009, she was declared one of the new faces of makeup brand Rimmel London, in addition to Coco Rocha. The two models joined a stacked roster of representatives for the company, including Kate Moss, Lily Cole, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Throughout the early 2010s, Jagger became a fixture in Rimmel's frequently broadcast ads for products like the Scandaleyes Retro Glam Mascara, urging viewers to "get the London look."
In a 2015 interview with beauty blog The Skincare Edit, Jagger talked about her longstanding partnership with the brand. Apparently, she met with Rimmel for her very first casting at age 15, but it chose to delay working with her until she was two years older. Jagger was over the moon when the company finally signed her. "Obviously in England, it's such a big brand for us. It's everywhere in all of our Boots, which is our version of CVS or whatever," she said. "So I've grown up with it, and seeing Kate [Moss] so much my whole life. So it's like, yeah, obviously I was going to say yes."
Georgia May Jagger studied art in school
In a 2012 interview with The Standard, Georgia May Jagger made it clear that modeling wasn't her only passion. "I would like to do all kinds of things: photography and art and designing," she told journalist Gavanndra Hodge. Indeed, during her early years as a model, she balanced photoshoots with college-level coursework in the arts and humanities. She spent six months studying art and philosophy in New York City while she was living there with her sister Lizzy; although she eventually got homesick and flew back to the UK, she continued taking recreational classes in Richmond to further her skills.
Jagger shared that her love for art was partially sparked by her parents, both of whom have extensive art collections. "I love Lucian Freud and Irving Penn. My mum has one of Lucian's earliest paintings and it is so different to what he does now. I always find it really interesting to see what an artist started doing and where they ended up," she said. She elaborated on her approach to photography, emphasizing her love for experimenting with different styles: she expressed a fascination with wildlife photography and disclosed that she had even traveled to Yosemite National Park to take Ansel Adams-inspired pictures, but also said she enjoyed taking distorted portraits of her friends using long exposure techniques.
Georgia May Jagger took the stage during the Olympics Closing Ceremony
In 2012, Jagger cemented her status as a British fashion icon by walking in a segment of the London Olympics Closing Ceremony alongside several other models. According to the British Fashion Council, the showcase was organized by The Closing Ceremony creative director Kim Gavin, the Council, and British Vogue to celebrate "the most iconic faces and designers in British fashion." Jagger was thrilled to be part of such a historic event. In a 2013 interview for the blog of journalist Kate Waterhouse, she listed the moment as one of her career highlights.
During the Ceremony, billboards featuring photographs of the models dressed in specially designed gold ensembles (captured by acclaimed British photographer Nick Knight) were brought onstage. The billboards opened to reveal the models in person, all wearing their custom 'fits. Jagger sported a cocktail dress designed by Victoria Beckham and appeared with fellow legends Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Karen Elson, Stella Tennant, Lily Cole, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Donaldson, and David Gandy.
Georgia May Jagger shared an iconic Vogue cover with friends Cara Delevigne and Suki Waterhouse
In 2015, Georgia May Jagger and besties Cara Delevigne and Suki Waterhouse were not only some of the most sought-after models but also internationally recognized "it girls," appearing on thousands of teens' Tumblr and Pinterest pages. They stunned the world when they were featured together in the April issue of Vogue that year. On the cover, they sported partially sheer gowns accented with intricate beading. Inside, they struck a racier pose, wearing nothing but underwear and furry Sophia Webster heels. Renowned photographer Mario Testino captured them on camera.
Speaking to the magazine, the ladies made it clear that they weren't just casual pals — they go way back. Jagger and Waterhouse attended the same school, while Jagger and Delevigne first crossed paths at the Glastonbury Festival. Waterhouse was also in attendance that day, and the three bonded.
Jagger has spoken often about her relationships with Delevigne and Waterhouse. In a 2016 interview with The Standard, she referred to them as her best friends (after her siblings) and fondly looked back on the Vogue cover. "That was a big moment, as the three of us had never done anything together before," she told journalist Laura Craik. She noted that she stays close to them even when their schedules separate them geographically: "Although now they're becoming more successful doing movies, I see them less and less, but it's really nice when we all meet up and hang out."
Georgia May Jagger continued to dabble in design
In the 2010s, Georgia May Jagger further pursued her love of design by shaping collections for a handful of brands. In 2015, she teamed up with British leather goods brand Mulberry to create her ideal leather jacket. The piece was lined with jewel-tone fabrics and featured ample space in the arm area to make layering more comfortable. Jagger also conceptualized other pieces for the brand, including scarves and a pouch.
Additionally, Jagger designed a collection for Costa-Mesa-based surf, snowboard, and skate brand Volcom in 2017. Although it might seem odd to anoint a British girl as an ambassador for the company, Volcom insisted that she fit the bill. "Her love of skate culture, music and fashion makes her the perfect addition to the Volcom Women's girl squad," it declared on its website. Jagger was equally passionate about the collab. "My life has always been naturally surrounded by skateboarding and music," she said. "I always find myself attracted to the city, street culture and musicians."
The Volcom X GMJ line featured 15 pieces, including t-shirts, a hoodie, swimsuits, jackets, and shorts. Jagger celebrated its launch with a big blowout in LA, featuring a DJ set from her then-boyfriend Josh Ludlow and a performance by LA's own rock group, Deap Valley. Several famous faces were present, including Jagger's brother James, Keith Richards' daughter Alexandra Richards, and, unsurprisingly, Suki Waterhouse.
Georgia May Jagger entered the hair industry with Bleach
As a teenager, Georgia May Jagger loved experimenting with bold hair colors. She wasn't allowed to use any permanent products but had a blast with washable dyes. "It was always kind of a way of expressing myself," she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. It makes sense, then, that she became fast friends with hairstylist Alex Brownsell as soon as the two crossed paths. According to Glossy, Brownsell is a second-generation hairdresser, and she started styling hair herself at just 12 years old. When she and Jagger encountered one another for the first time during a photoshoot in 2006, they bonded instantly.
In 2011, Brownsell opened a salon called Bleach. She quickly climbed the ladder to the stars, becoming a go-to colorist for celebs and runway shows. Soon, the salon had multiple locations, plus its own product line. Jagger joined the brand as an investor and co-owner in the mid-2010s (via Forbes). In 2021, she brought Bleach to the States, opening a location in West Hollywood. The salon provides guests with a uniquely luxurious experience: while they get their hair done, they can listen to a relaxing ASMR soundtrack of hair being washed and cut.
While speaking to Forbes, Jagger was effusive about her passion for the company: "I think there's something for everyone at Bleach, whether it's classic highlights or something really different. We've created a culture where people feel like it's a safe place to express themselves."
Georgia May Jagger founded skincare line May Botanicals
As one of the U.K.'s top models, Georgia May Jagger has to keep her skin in great shape. It makes sense, then, that she would dip her toes into the world of skincare. She debuted her line of products, titled May Botanicals, in 2023 — although she's been preparing for the launch since 2018, according to Luxury London.
The May Botanicals line — which features a cleanser, a moisturizer, a seaweed mask, a spot solution, and a multi-purpose balm — was crafted specifically for those living with sensitive skin. This is a cause near and dear to Jagger's heart, as she struggled with eczema growing up. "Every time I would have breakouts and eczema flare-ups, I found it really difficult to find the right products to use," she told Luxury London in an interview. "I was spending a lot of money on certain things and it often made my skin worse and would overcomplicate things." Jagger no longer has to search far and wide for a skin solution — she's been using May Botanicals products, all of which have been dermatologically tested, for years.
Jagger intends to keep May Botanicals clean, environmentally friendly, and cruelty-free. As detailed on the company's official website, all its products are certified organic, and none have ever been tested on animals. They're packaged in recycled cardboard, and a percentage of sales for specific products are donated to the World Wide Fund for Nature.