The Stunning Transformation Of Georgia May Jagger

As one might expect, given Georgia May Jagger's rock star father and model mother, her childhood was less than traditional. When Jagger was 7, her parents separated — but her home life was already so chaotic that the change didn't feel too monumental. "Even when my parents were together, they both had to travel and work, and it wasn't like they had nine-to-five jobs. In that way, it wasn't a normal family life," she told Harper's Bazaar in a 2010 interview. "We'd go and stay for a few weeks with Dad on tour and bring a tutor with us."

Life on the road was a blast for young Jagger, her sister Lizzy, and friends Theodora and Alexandra — Keith Richards' daughters with Patti Hansen. The Rolling Stones' offspring would cook up plenty of antics to pass the time backstage and at hotels. "We'd get up to a bit of mischief. We'd order funny food and send it to people who were picky about what they ate on tour, like snails or brains," she revealed. Yet the kids could be helpful as well as rascally. "They used to give us jobs," she said. "Rallying people to wake up in the morning or for makeup was a popular job for the little girls."

Jagger was close with her half-siblings from her father's other relationships. What's more, her mother was close with their mothers. According to The Guardian, they all celebrated Christmases as a happy blended family.