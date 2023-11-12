Tyler Hynes And Rhiannon Fish Shared An Unscripted Kiss In Hallmark's A Picture Of Her

When talking with TV Fanatic, Hallmark veteran Tyler Hynes revealed that he suggested the final scene of "A Picture of Her" because he felt it was a good way to bring the movie's storyline to a close. Shortly before his character snaps the famous picture of Beth, he's seen cruising on his motorcycle, so the two characters driving off into the figurative sunset after sharing a passionate kiss mirrors this early scene in a very satisfying way.

"I'm really glad that we found the time and energy to be able to make that last sort of shot and sequence happen because I think it bookends the movie in a nice way and gives you a nice lasting image that can stay with you," the Hallmark star explained. "I know legally it's tough to get Rhiannon on the back of the bike with me, but there's something to the image of the simplicity of her and I just in that moment together that's sort of deeply simple and romantic."

When talking with MediaVillage, Hynes also revealed that he actually got to ride a motorcycle for the movie, which is something he does in real life. Though it was nearly a missed opportunity due to insurance logistics, the Hallmark star was ultimately able to show off his driving skills. "It lent itself to a certain romance that I hadn't explored yet," Hynes said. "And I think the folks who perhaps follow me wouldn't mind seeing me on a bike in a movie."