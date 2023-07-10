Tyler Hynes Marvels At Becoming A Hallmark Veteran

It's no small feat to become a Hallmark superstar, and Tyler Hynes has, without a doubt, achieved the title. Hynes has become a familiar face on the family-oriented channel, starring in such beloved films as "Winter in Vail" and "A Picture of Her." With his trademark dark hair and brooding good looks, fans of the movie network are able to recognize him at just a glance. The Hallmark star has even become popular enough to have his own dedicated fan base who have dubbed themselves the Hynies.

Even though he's a bonafide Hallmark staple, Hynes hasn't come to terms with his status as a Hallmark veteran. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Hynes confessed that he still feels like a newbie to the channel, even after four years. "It seems like yesterday that I was completely new and in the dark to all this," he confessed. "So I guess I'm becoming one of the staples now at this point."