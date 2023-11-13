Drew Scott Knows What Makes Brother Jonathan & Zooey Deschanel's Relationship So Special

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are living proof that you can find love in the strangest places. The celebrity couple first met when they filmed a "Carpool Karaoke" segment, in August 2019, with Zoey's sister, Emily Deschanel, and Jonathan's brother, Drew Scott. Just a month later, Zooey ended her four-year marriage to Jacob Pechenik, and in October, she went Instagram official with Jonathan. They thrived for the next year few years, and in August 2023, Jonathan popped the question by bringing Zooey's children into the proposal plan.

Speaking to People, Drew gushed that he couldn't be happier about Jonathan's engagement because he and his wife, Linda Phan, instantly knew that the "New Girl" star was the one, and it was only a matter of time. Drew also revealed the secret behind his brother's relationship with the actor: "I think it's how much they care for each other. Big things and the little things." The HGTV star elaborated, "They treat each other with respect, and they truly are just loving with each other. And I've seen a lot of relationships in the past where you don't get that."

Drew also shared that even though Jonathan doesn't have any biological children yet, he relishes being a stepfather to Zoey's two kids from her previous marriage. The "Property Brothers" star hit the nail on the head with his views because Zooey and Jonathan truly seem to understand co-parenting and creating a sense of family, all while making time for each other.