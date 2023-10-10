How HGTV's Jonathan Scott Brought Zooey Deschanel's Kids In On His Proposal Plan

HGTV star Jonathan Scott and "New Girl" actress Zooey Deschanel's relationship has been swoon-worthy from the first moment, as Scott was instantly obsessed with Deschanel while filming an episode of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke." Unsurprisingly, the couple's August 2023 engagement wasn't any less adorable — thanks in large part to Scott's inclusion of Zooey's two kids, Elsie and Charlie, in the big proposal moment.

The couple opened up about their romantic engagement story in an October 2023 issue of People, which started at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. Scott, Deschanel, and the kids looked on as a bagpipe band gave way to a guitarist playing Neil Young's "Harvest Moon." Then, the "Elf" actress' two children unfurled a banner that read, "Zooey, will you marry me?"

Despite how passionate Deschanel and Scott's relationship has been from the jump, Deschanel said she was "clueless" that the proposal would happen. Scott mentioned that he kept it a secret from the kids until the moment in the castle, and Deschanel agreed it was the right call, adding, "They would've told me immediately."