The Wake-Up Call John Stamos Needed To Get Help For His Alcohol Addiction

John Stamos raised some concerns when he appeared inebriated on the Australian talk show "Mornings With Kerri-Anne" in 2007. Initially, he and his team said his slurring words during the interview resulted from being jet-lagged. Two years later, he came clean to Advocate.com, revealing that he was indeed drunk during the entire conversation. Sadly, this instance was not the last time that Stamos would be seen intoxicated in public.

In June 2015, Stamos was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, for driving under the influence. The following month, he admitted himself to a rehab facility. In October of that year, he was formally charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of drugs and was subsequently sentenced to probation. This entire ordeal left the star embarrassed but ready to improve his ways.

"I had a horrific DUI, which I am so embarrassed by. I could have hurt somebody. It was really stupid and ignorant of me. And I hated myself for that. It was a bad, bad thing. So I said to myself, I have to stop this up and down, up and down, I have to," Stamos told Howard Stern (via People) in a candid 2016 interview. He confessed that his 2005 divorce from Rebecca Romijn and the passing of his parent's caused him to spiral, and alcoholism was not the only thing tormenting him.