The Wedding Cottage Scene Hallmark's Brendan Penny Credited Erin Krakow For Bringing To Life

Brendan Penny and Erin Krakow, both established and well-loved stars on the Hallmark Channel, finally collaborated for the first time on "The Wedding Cottage." Each actor has thrived in their respective projects, with Penny having a major role in the series "Chesapeake Shores" and Krakow being most well-known for her leading role in "When Calls the Heart," but the two worked rom-com magic when they came together.

In fact, Penny opened up about how much he enjoyed working with his seasoned co-star, even mentioning a specific scene that she really brought to life. In the sweet flick, Penny plays Evan, a New York City-based artist who relocates to the titular cottage to work through his creative block. Meanwhile, Erin plays Vanessa, a wedding planner desperate to renovate the once-picturesque cottage to make her client's dream come true and to further her career.

It's the scene in which Vanessa finally convinces Evan to let her renovate the cottage that Penny highlighted as one that wouldn't have worked nearly as well without his co-star. "Just the way that Erin played it made me laugh," the actor explained to Just Jared. "It actually just became one of my favorites by [the end]." Evidently, Krakow made a serious impact on him.