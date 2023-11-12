Jon Gosselin's Complete Dating History

In 2009, Us Weekly reported that Jon Gosselin was cheating on his wife with third-grade schoolteacher Deanna Hummel. The publication's source was Hummel's brother and roommate Jason, who said that the affair had been going on for three months. "She's a nice girl, not a homewrecker," Jason told Us Weekly. "He is a bad liar. This isn't healthy for her. But she is refusing to help herself, so here I am trying to help her myself. I hope this clears the air."

According to Jason, the couple met in January at a Pennsylvania bar. Once the affair began, Gosselin often came over to the siblings' house, where he and Deanna would "pretty much stay locked away like two teenagers," according to Jason. He also revealed details no brother should ever have to share, saying, "A lot of the time, it was pretty, um, gross listening to her, you know, um, how do I say this? The walls are thin. Let's just say that. I mean, no one wants to hear his sister having sex, let alone with a married dude who's, like, almost twice her age and who has eight kids and a maybe-crazy wife. Ick."

Both Gosselin and Hummel have denied the allegations, with Hummel explaining that her brother is a criminal on probation who cannot be trusted. "My brother is making this all up," she told People (via Today). "He has no credibility ... I can't even stomach the lies he's saying about me."