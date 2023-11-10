Taylor Swift Fans Aren't The Only Ones Worried About Her Travis Kelce Romance

The public has been obsessed with Taylor Swift's dating life throughout her entire career. From her young romance with Taylor Lautner to her controversial and famed relationships with John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal, and even her six-year — and immensely private — relationship with Joe Alwyn, fans have never stopped keeping score. Speculation about which songs relate to which romance is a tried and true pastime for Swift fans, as is the habit of discussing those romances themselves.

True to form, Swift's current and highly publicized whirlwind romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has also been the talk of the Swiftie world. But now, it's becoming apparent that it isn't just Taylor's fans who have big opinions about the relationship; her friends are weighing in as well. As it turns out, they are less enthused than Swift herself seems to be about the speed, intensity, and highly public nature of the duo's partnership.

They aren't alone in their concern. Travis Kelce's family is also coming forward with some honest worries, specifically about the spotlight shining on the footballer thanks to his proximity to Swift. But if both Travis and Taylor appear happy, what exactly are the people closest to them worried about?