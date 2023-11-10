General Hospital Fans Lose Their Minds Over Ned And Olivia's Underwater Escapade

The November 9, 2023 "General Hospital" episode truly had fans in a tizzy as they thought the writers might be partaking in mind-altering substances. Not only did Deception Cosmetics do a photo shoot with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and a cute alpaca, but Eddie Maine (Wally Kurth) was trying to find inspiration to finish his song by diving into a pond on the Quartermaine estate. One perplexed fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Between the lake and the alpaca, I'm certain that whoever wrote this was high."

Eddie is actually a stage name that Ned Quartermaine used when he was pursuing his dreams of being a rock star back in the 1990s, but after an accident, Ned actually believes he's now Eddie. As his family tried hard not to force him to revert to Ned and rather hoped things would play out naturally and he'd regain his true memories, his ex-wife Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) came to Port Charles to help out. He was trying desperately to complete a song he was working on, and Lois advised, "You gotta put yourself into the character in the song. And then you gotta dive right in," adding, "You gotta take a leap of faith, Eddie."

And dive he did, right into a pond, where he got his foot caught in a net. His current wife, Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) dove in after him, and the two spent the whole episode underwater.