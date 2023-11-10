Courtroom Artist Tells Us Why Ivanka Trump Testimony Sketcher Doesn't Deserve The Heat

When it comes to the courtroom sketch by Jane Rosenberg of Ivanka Trump during the Trump fraud trial, professional courtroom artist Vicki Ellen Behringer knows firsthand "the extreme pressure Jane is under." There's a lot that people don't seem to realize about what goes into making a courtroom drawing like this one. "The audience needs to remember these are fast courtroom sketches, not portraits," Behringer said.

Then consider that, while the close-up image of Ivanka is the main image that's making the rounds on the internet, that wasn't the only one that Rosenberg did on the day. "She completed three full courtroom scene sketches including the judge, attorneys, and bailiffs, not to mention background, in less than one day in court," Behringer explained. "She basically completed those full comply sketches, I would guess from my experience, in 1-2 hours each." And the time constraint is one of the biggest issues. "We have one shot to get it right," Behringer said.

The sketch of Ivanka may not have even been done on its own; it may have been a part of a larger scene. Behringer gave the example of the time in 2015 when Rosenberg got heat for her depiction of Tom Brady. "I know with her Tom Brady sketch that was a detail of a much much larger full scene, and his face could not have been any larger than 1 or 2 inches," Behringer shared. "That's extremely difficult, especially when using pastels."