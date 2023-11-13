Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Dolly Parton

There is no one quite like Dolly Parton. The icon has been famous for decades, and for a wide array of talents — from singing and acting to her entrepreneurial skills — she stands out as a unique and enduring figure in pop culture since the beginning of her versatile career. In a Southern Living interview, Parton reflected on her innate happiness, which unmistakably radiates from within.

"I often say that I was born with a happy heart," Parton noted. "But we make our own choices as to whether we're going to be happy or whether we're going to be miserable. It's a choice. Everything's a choice."

She's right, and while one could go on for days about the impressive list of accomplishments she chose to conquer, Parton has also made quite a few strange choices that everyone seems to ignore. From her strange beauty habits and fashion choices — such as always wearing long sleeves — to refusing to ride her own roller coasters at Dollywood, there are intriguing facets of the superstar's persona that raise eyebrows.