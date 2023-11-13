5 Days Of Our Lives Villains You Can't Help Loving

Everyone loves a good hero in a story, but sometimes it's just more fun to root for the villains.

Soap opera villains, in particular, often go to extremes in terms of their plots and schemes, but they also manage to make the fans cheer for them all the same due to their charisma and inventiveness. Whether they are doing evil things for good reasons or are just plain zany, it's always entertaining to watch a villain wreak havoc and create chaos wherever they go.

"Days of Our Lives" is known for crazy villains, what with the rivalry between the DiMera and Kiriakis families; not only do they betray, backstab, and blindside, but they also bury people alive and bring people back from the dead. They will stop at nothing to get what they want, and we love them for it.

Yes, heroes can be nice, but evildoers are the real ones to watch if you want drama on a soap opera.