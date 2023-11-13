Why The Osmond Family Isn't As Close As They Used To Be

Before there were today's boy bands and glitzy pop groups, there were the family bands of the 1960s and 1970s. Among them was The Osmonds, a popular rock band comprised of five brothers: Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, and Donny Osmond.

The Osmonds exploded into popularity with the release of "One Bad Apple," a groovy track made even more popular by the brothers' Jackson 5-esque dance moves. With the crooning vocals of young Donny Osmond at the helm, the family band quickly became all the rage in the '70s, even spawning their own cartoon in 1972. The closeness that audiences saw onstage between the siblings wasn't just a front for the sake of the cameras, either. One of the most heartwarming facts about the Osmond siblings is that they each learned ASL to better communicate with their two oldest siblings, Virl and Tom, who were born hard of hearing. It's truly a testament to how much they care for one another.

Nowadays, it seems like the family act has become more of a solo venture for each of the Osmond siblings. Famous families often branch off into their own careers so they can create their personal brand of music — see the Jacksons — but not all of them make the transition intact. The influx of money, success, and added responsibilities of fame can sour the strongest of relationships, and rumor has it that these would be the undoing of one of America's favorite family of performers.