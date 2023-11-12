This Video Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Publicly Kissing Has Fans Saying The Same Thing About Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift is almost as famous for her tumultuous dating history as she is for her music. Granted, she has parlayed her romances into some of her greatest hits, sometimes poking fun at the attention she gets ("Shake It Off"), sometimes sending strong messages to her exes ("I Knew You Were Trouble," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"). But Swifties live in hope the superstar will one day find the real thing. But in 2023, all eyes have been locked on her latest catch: Travis Kelce. It all started when the NFL star tried to give her a friendship bracelet at an Eras Tour concert, per Glamour. The next few months saw the two progress from "quietly hanging out" to Swift attending Kansas City Chiefs games. Now, they're in the (very) public PDA stage.
Swift's friends are reportedly concerned that her romance with Kelce is moving way too fast. Still, the couple continues to make it clear where they stand. On November 11, Kelce made the trip to Swift's Buenos Aires concert, where he reacted with delight as Swift changed the lyric of "Karma" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming home to me" (via People). After finishing her final number the singer ran straight to Kelce waiting in the wings, where they shared a passionate embrace (as seen above). The moment blew up on X, formerly known as Twitter, as fans couldn't help making a comparison to a similar occasion with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
Fans think Joe Alwyn seemed bored watching Taylor Swift perform
Taylor Swift's split from Joe Alwyn in early 2023 took fans by surprise. It had been Swift's longest relationship to date and the two even collaborated on some of the songs from her "Evermore" and "Folklore" albums. But in light of the intimate moment between Swift and Travis Kelce following one of her Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, fans can't help noting her new guy seems more invested in her performances after mere months than Alwyn appeared in six years.
An X user posted a 2018 shot of Alwyn in the stands of a Swift concert in Arizona. The actor was clapping, but had a somber look on his face. "Meanwhile Joe Alwyn forced to be at the Reputation tour," the poster snarked. Another agreed, "He looks like Draco Malfoy." A commenter pointed out, "Travis Kelce (2 shows) surpasses Joe Alwyn (1 show) as her partner with the most tour shows attended." (This triggered a debate online over whether Alwyn actually attended other performances.)
Alwyn's defenders countered that he was always more private about his relationship with Swift. "Joe's a quiet person. he also could've been tired as well," one argued. "He was very supportive of Taylor in the six years they were together, even if he barely even spoke about it." One fan was even more direct: "leave him alone!! if taylor spent 6 years w him and wrote multiple songs about him, maybe he wasn't that bad person y'all try to portray."