This Video Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Publicly Kissing Has Fans Saying The Same Thing About Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is almost as famous for her tumultuous dating history as she is for her music. Granted, she has parlayed her romances into some of her greatest hits, sometimes poking fun at the attention she gets ("Shake It Off"), sometimes sending strong messages to her exes ("I Knew You Were Trouble," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"). But Swifties live in hope the superstar will one day find the real thing. But in 2023, all eyes have been locked on her latest catch: Travis Kelce. It all started when the NFL star tried to give her a friendship bracelet at an Eras Tour concert, per Glamour. The next few months saw the two progress from "quietly hanging out" to Swift attending Kansas City Chiefs games. Now, they're in the (very) public PDA stage.

Swift's friends are reportedly concerned that her romance with Kelce is moving way too fast. Still, the couple continues to make it clear where they stand. On November 11, Kelce made the trip to Swift's Buenos Aires concert, where he reacted with delight as Swift changed the lyric of "Karma" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming home to me" (via People). After finishing her final number the singer ran straight to Kelce waiting in the wings, where they shared a passionate embrace (as seen above). The moment blew up on X, formerly known as Twitter, as fans couldn't help making a comparison to a similar occasion with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn.