Why Patrick Dempsey Is Glad His Sexiest Man Alive Title Came Later In Life

"Grey's Anatomy" alum Patrick Dempsey was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023, a title bestowed upon fellow actor Chris Evans the previous year. The announcement came during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to CBS News. "I'm just happy they made a decision, and it was me this year," Dempsey shrugged. "I'm very grateful." The "Can't Buy Me Love" star also revealed that his family almost couldn't believe the news.

The man who brought Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd to life has graced the cover of People magazine several times, but he was still surprised to win the magazine's most coveted title. In 2007, People named him the "Star of the Year," putting Dempsey on the cover. He also fronted the magazine in 2016, when People interviewed him about his career and family life.

Over the next few years, they featured Dempsey along with other stars on the cover, but he wasn't really in the spotlight. However, the Maine native couldn't be happier about how things turned out. "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," he told People. Overall, Dempsey sees the honor as an opportunity to spread the word about his philanthropic work and make an impact.