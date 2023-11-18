What We Know About Madonna's Relationship With Josh Popper

In addition to Madonna's countless hit records such as "Material Girl" and "Vogue," her dating history has equally intrigued fans. Madonna has dated some of entertainment's biggest names over the years, including Sean Penn, Michael Jackson, and even Tupac Shakur. In the years since her most high-profile romances, the singer has been in the news for her connections to several younger men. In 2018, she famously began dating her backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, who was just 28 when they split in 2022. In September that year, Madonna started seeing 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, though the union fizzled after just five months.

The string of young men comes as no surprise, with a close friend telling Page Six, "She likes the idea of a guy being younger than her daughter. It announces her desirability to the world." Therefore, it came as no surprise when Madonna snagged 30-year-old athlete Josh Popper. The two have been together since at least February 2023 and seem to be still going strong. And while he may be making headlines as the singer's boyfriend, Popper is carving out an impressive life for himself in the sports world.