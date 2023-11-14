Roku's How To Fall In Love By The Holidays Is Solid Advice For Yuletide Romance

The holiday season is fast approaching, and that means all the seasonal rom-coms our yuletide-loving hearts desire are on their way. The latest is Roku Channel's "How to Fall in Love by the Holidays."

The film stars Teri Hatcher as Nora Winters, the former writer and now CEO of a lifestyle website. When the site partners with a dating app, Winters is forced to write a column following the app's advice for — you guessed it — falling in love by the holidays. Winters is reluctant to actually go through with the tasks required to write the column, and she'd prefer to fake her way through. With some persuasion, though, she manages to not only write a popular column but also to fall in love — by the holidays, no less.

The movie opens with a voiceover that says, "Did you know that Christmas is the best time to fall in love? It's scientifically proven." There could be truth to this; there's some reason why we all love holiday romantic comedies, after all. Holiday rom-coms tend to be formulaic — all checking off the same list of cliches. "How to Fall in Love by the Holidays" is no exception to this — we've got the enemies-to-lovers trope, the near-miss kiss, and even a family snowman-building montage.

It's difficult, though, not to wonder if falling in love by the holidays really can be as formulaic and scientific as the film suggests. Could this guide to finding love really work? We think the answer is yes ... kind of.