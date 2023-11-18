Meet The Young And The Restless Star Jason Thompson's Two Kids, Bowie And Rome

For Jason Thompson, 2016 happened to be a very special year for him. His personal life changed along with his professional one. Not only did he make the switch from "General Hospital" to "The Young and the Restless," but he and his wife Paloma Jonas also welcomed their first child, a son named Bowie, according to Instagram. A year later the couple also welcomed their daughter Rome in September 2017, also per the actor's Instagram page.

Living under the California sun, the Thompsons are an outdoor family. They also do almost everything together as a unit, whether it's enjoying the snow or relaxing at home. Thompson makes it a point to put his family first, despite his busy "Y&R" filming schedule. He told Soap Opera Digest in 2019 that he's managed to strike a good balance between his work and his family life at home. He said, "My kids get to have a dad that's around quite a bit and that's just been amazing. There's been times where I've wanted to branch out and do different things but in this moment, right now, there's not a better job in the world for me." Thompson has also incorporated his family life into his work life, as his kids also get to spend quality time with some of his co-stars like Peter Bergman, per Instagram.

But when it comes to the glue that keeps the family together, Thompson gives credit where the credit is due.