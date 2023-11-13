The Stunning Transformation Of Aria Mia Loberti

Before 2023, chances are you had never heard of Aria Mia Loberti. Now, she's probably one of your new favorite actors. Loberti, who was born legally blind, was a Ph.D. student at Pennsylvania State University studying language and rhetoric when she decided on a whim to send in an audition for Netflix's adaptation of Anthony Doerr's Puliter-prize winning novel, "All the Light We Cannot See." The four-part series takes place during World War II and tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl who flees Paris with her father (Mark Ruffalo). They hide out at the home of her uncle (Hugh Laurie) in Saint-Malo where, thanks to an unsanctioned radio show, she encounters Werner (Louis Hofmann), a German soldier.

Director Shawn Levy had put out an open casting call in search of a blind or low-vision actor who could take on the lead role of Marie-Laure. Although Loberti had never acted before, she blew Levy away and won the role.

Now, Loberti plans on continuing her acting career while also fighting for more diversity and representation in Hollywood. Curious to learn more about the young woman who was plucked from obscurity to star in a Netflix series? Here is the stunning transformation of Aria Mia Loberti.