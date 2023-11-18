The Actor Who Played Tim Riggins In Friday Night Lights Is Unrecognizable Today

For those who happened to catch "Friday Night Lights" at its zeitgeist, Taylor Kitsch's performance as the lovable rogue Tim Riggins might still live on fondly in your memory. Unfortunately for fans of the show, it never quite got enough reach, and it was only through a deal with DirecTV that it was able to go on for five seasons.

After being picked up on streaming by Netflix, the show regained some popularity, with viewers old and new returning to the small town of Dillon, Texas. But whatever happened to the actor behind fan-favorite Riggins? "I was doing character stuff," Kitsch told The New York Times when asked. "The people that really know me, or that follow the career will understand it because I'm not so famous."

This is almost by design — after a few failed blockbusters, Kitsch focused on finding roles that spoke to him, and has kept himself and his personal life out of the spotlight since.