What Ivanka Trump's Life Is Like Today

In November 2023, Ivanka Trump made headlines after testifying in a civil fraud case involving her father, Donald Trump. As reported by the Associated Press, Ivanka said in her testimony that she was not aware of the former president's financial statements as far as his business dealings were concerned, stating, "Those were not things that I was privy to."

Ivanka's testimony largely sought to separate her from the legal troubles surrounding the rest of the Trump family. Nevertheless, her court appearance reinforced her association with these very controversies. As New York State District Attorney Letitia James told the press outside the courtroom, "Ivanka Trump was cordial, she was disciplined, she was controlled, and she was very courteous. ... [But] this case is about fraudulent statements of financial condition that she benefited from. She was enriched. And clearly, you cannot distance yourself from that fact."

Still, in the years since her father left the White House, Ivanka has made moves to separate herself from the political realm. Here's a look at how she's living her life today.