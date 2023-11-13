What Ivanka Trump's Life Is Like Today
In November 2023, Ivanka Trump made headlines after testifying in a civil fraud case involving her father, Donald Trump. As reported by the Associated Press, Ivanka said in her testimony that she was not aware of the former president's financial statements as far as his business dealings were concerned, stating, "Those were not things that I was privy to."
Ivanka's testimony largely sought to separate her from the legal troubles surrounding the rest of the Trump family. Nevertheless, her court appearance reinforced her association with these very controversies. As New York State District Attorney Letitia James told the press outside the courtroom, "Ivanka Trump was cordial, she was disciplined, she was controlled, and she was very courteous. ... [But] this case is about fraudulent statements of financial condition that she benefited from. She was enriched. And clearly, you cannot distance yourself from that fact."
Still, in the years since her father left the White House, Ivanka has made moves to separate herself from the political realm. Here's a look at how she's living her life today.
Ivanka Trump stepped away from being 'involved in politics'
As Ivanka Trump told Fox News Digital, it was never her dream to make it big in Washington. She explained that she "never intended to go into politics" in the first place, although she added that she is "proud of what [she] was able to accomplish."
Ivanka went on to reveal that she would be opting out of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. ... I do not plan to be involved in politics." This statement marks a significant change from Trump's 2016 bid for office, which saw Ivanka giving speeches about her father's character and introducing him at major events.
Despite this significant shift, Ivanka seems to have remained steadfast in her decision. Her close friends say this is no surprise. As one inside source alleged to Fox News Digital, "This is where she's been since she left Washington. She felt she had served the country, and now she is going to focus on her family." Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, was also said to have supported her decision, feeling "the same [way]."
Ivanka has been excluded from social events
According to The New York Times, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner faced social consequences in New York City after having been so outspoken about their controversial political views. Following their involvement with the Trump administration, the couple stopped receiving invitations to high-profile events such as New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala.
Some say that this response was hardly what Ivanka and Kushner had expected. As former Observer editor Elizabeth Spiers claimed in an interview for Town & Country, "When they beelined to Washington, the whole point of doing that was so they could raise their own profiles and impress the people they've been trying to impress for years ... [but] it sort of had the opposite effect. The type of people they were trying to impress when they left won't have anything to do with them."
Billionaire socialite Lauren Santo Domingo largely seemed to echo Spiers' sentiments when speaking to the publication. Santo Domingo, a former acquaintance of Ivanka and Kushner's, claimed, "High society has always tolerated a lot of bad behavior. But criminality and vulgarity have never really been accepted." She went on to say that the couple's perceived "ethical and moral transgressions" have ruined them socially.
The former first daughter maintains some previous friendships
Social ruin is relative, right? While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may no longer be welcome within some elite circles, they continue to meet with many of their longtime friends — even the ones who disagree with their political views. One of the clearest examples of this dynamic is Ivanka's friendship with Kim Kardashian, who supported Democratic presidential candidates over Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020. Although Ivanka and Kim don't necessarily see eye to eye on many major issues, the pair have run in the same circles. In 2023, Ivanka was even spotted at Kim's birthday party wearing a shimmering white two-piece ensemble.
Kim is hardly the only person who has been willing to mingle with Ivanka and Kushner in public. Many of the couple's longtime friends, such as Carbone co-owner Jeff Zalaznick, continue to socialize with them openly. According to The New York Times, Zalaznick has propped the pair up, ensuring that they always get first-class treatment when they visit the exclusive restaurant. Another faithful member of the Trump/Kushner squad has been art collector Alberto Mugrabi, who went on record with Town & Country to say, "The friendship began before they were in the White House. I don't waver on my friendships solely on political reasons." Oil heir Michael Hess has also continued to embrace the couple — even inviting them to his wedding in Italy.
She broke ties with the Trump family lawyers
As Ivanka Trump has distanced herself from the Trump family empire, she has also stopped using the same lawyers as her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. A report in The New York Post indicated that Ivanka made this decision in light of the 2023 New York state civil fraud case, which alleged that Donald Trump had intentionally inflated his real estate assets. While Ivanka's father and brothers decided to retain Clifford Robert and Michael Farina for their defense, she went ahead and hired Bennet Moskowitz.
Compellingly, though, Moskowitz is hardly an attorney without a past. Before working for Ivanka, he represented convicted sex offender felon Jeffrey Epstein as an estate lawyer. In this capacity, Moskowitz and the other lawyers on the team faced a wave of criticism for refusing to turn over a document that was considered important to a lawsuit involving one of Epstein's alleged victims referred to as "Jane Doe." As reported by ABC, Doe's lawyer, Robert Glassman accused Moskowitz and other restate lawyers of "belittling [Doe] ... simply because she is exercising her constitutional right to pursue a legal claim against those responsible for causing her unimaginable harm."
Ivanka's choice to hire Moskowitz shows that distancing herself from the Trump family defense strategy does not necessarily mean escaping from controversy.
Ivanka has continued to attend Trump events
Just because Ivanka Trump has taken a step back from her family's legal matters, that does not mean that she is planning to ditch their social events. Since leaving Washington D.C., the former first daughter has attended a number of Trump family gatherings. As reported by Vanity Fair, she and Jared Kushner were spotted at the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament in New Jersey, which was held at one of Donald Trump's golf clubs. At the event, the pair were among some of the Trump empire's most dedicated members — including the former president himself. Ironically, for all that Ivanka and Kushner have done to separate themselves from Trump's legal challenges, one of the most prominent guests at the party was attorney Alina Habba — who represented Trump in his New York civil fraud trial.
Compellingly, this was not the only time that Ivanka and Kushner have mingled with some of the former president's biggest supporters. Earlier in 2023, the pair headed to Trump's Bedminster golf club to attend a screening of "Sound of Freedom," a film about child trafficking. According to a separate report in Vanity Fair, the event was attended by some of the most vocal fans of Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign, including Steve Bannon and Kari Lake.
She and her family moved to Florida
As controversy swirls around many members of the Trump empire, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have done their best to maintain a low profile. For the typically high-profile couple, this has meant leaving their busy lives in Washington, D.C., and New York so that they can start over — this time in Florida.
The couple first rented a condo in Miami but have since purchased a home on the exclusive Floridian island of Indian Creek, according to The Palm Beach Post. There they can enjoy their privacy while maintaining a residence close to Miami. The island, which is known to locals as "Billionaire Bunker," is particularly popular among famous people who need a break from the paparazzi.
Although asking prices for homes on Indian Creek can climb as high as $85 million, Ivanka and Kushner bought their property for $32 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. As revealed in photographs published in the New York Post, the home boasts an enormous yard dotted with palm trees. It also appears to be located on the water, providing sweeping views.
Ivanka Trump is spending more time with her children
As Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have worked to build a new home base, they have also spent considerably more time with their children. During the years that the couple worked in Washington, it was widely understood that they did not have a lot of extra time to spend with their kids. As Ivanka herself admitted during a 2017 luncheon meant to honor National Small Business Week, "I have, personally, thrown balance out the window. I don't even strive for it anymore because I don't like to intentionally set myself up for failure." She later added that she tried to spend quality time with her kids "since [she didn't] have an enormous quantity of time to spend with them" (via CNN).
When it came time to leave Washington, however, Ivanka decided to make some changes. As someone close to the former first daughter revealed in an interview with People in 2022, "Ivanka is the happiest she has ever been. She is laser-focused on her three young children."
Family time was said to be a large factor in Ivanka's decision to take a step back from her father's campaign. Speaking to Fox News Digital about this matter, Ivanka said, "My kids are thriving, and I want to maintain this cadence — this rhythm — at this point in our family's life."
Ivanka has remained close with her father
Ivanka Trump may be investing more time into her children since leaving Washington, but that does not mean that she no longer has time for her dear old dad. Apparently, Ivanka's choice to distance herself from Donald Trump on legal matters does not have anything to do with her personal relationship with the former president. A source close to the family told People, "She loves [Trump], her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it."
The same source went on to claim that Ivanka had been hit hard by the former president's mounting legal troubles. Commenting on Trump's indictments, the insider noted, "It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father."
Ivanka continues her commitment to her Jewish faith
Leading up to her 2009 wedding with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump converted from Protestant Christianity to Orthodox Judaism — and she hasn't looked back since. Years after embracing the religion, Ivanka told Vogue, "It's been such a great life decision for me. I am very modern, but I'm also a very traditional person, and I think that's an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well. I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity."
In 2023, Ivanka continued her commitment to the Jewish faith, even joining a temple in her new South Florida community. On one occasion, she and Kushner were spotted chatting and holding hands as they made their way to the place of worship. The outing showed that the couple's religion has maintained its position as an important factor in both of their lives.
The proud mother organized her daughter's Bat Mitvah
Ivanka Trump views religion as such a major part of her life, so it is no surprise that she has also prioritized passing it on to her three children. This was evident when the entrepreneur's oldest daughter, Arabella Kushner, celebrated her Bat Mitzvah.
In an Instagram post to mark the occasion, Ivanka took the time to describe her daughter's deep dedication to charity work. "From her commitment to feeding hungry families through Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella's giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone."
The proud mother went on to list some of her favorite things about Arabella. "Her kindness, creativity, humor, empathy and passion have filled our lives with so much joy and inspiration," she wrote. "May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life."